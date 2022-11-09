Graycor hires Steve Cieslak as new CFO

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- Graycor said Steve Cieslak has joined its team as chief financial officer. The 19-year finance veteran will lead information technology, accounting and finance functions from its Oakbrook Terrace office.

Cieslak has previously served as CFO of North America at Nordex Group, a manufacturer of wind turbines with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. In his new role, Cieslak will be responsible for Graycor's information technology, corporate level finance and accounting, including production of financial statements, receivables, payables processes, payroll and financial controls. He will work out of the Oakbrook Terrace office and serve as a member of the company's executive committee.

Founded in 1921, Graycor is a leading provider of construction, maintenance and facilities services throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Graycor group of companies employs more than 1,000 construction specialists at its headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, as well as regional offices and project sites throughout North America.

"Steve brings an exceptional track record of delivering results and creating value. His strong leadership and understanding of all aspects of the financial business will be a great asset to Graycor," said David L. Wing, Graycor president.

Cieslak holds a master's degree in management from the University of Iowa and a bachelor's degree in finance from Western Michigan University.