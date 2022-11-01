'We weren't going to let it go': Industrial developer drops bid to buy Medinah subdivision

For almost six months, Medinah neighbors have mobilized against a developer's bid to buy out their homes.

They planted black-and-white protest signs around town, launched letter-writing campaigns and faced down a multibillion-dollar goliath.

In the end, their efforts prevailed.

Itasca officials say they've received correspondence from Transwestern Development indicating that the company has "decided not to pursue acquisition and redevelopment of the Medinah Terrace" subdivision.

Transwestern was scheduled to give a presentation on the project to the village's community development committee Tuesday night. Instead, the meeting has been canceled, and Medinah residents who fought to preserve their independence are breathing easier.

"The fact that we got Transwestern to pull out, Itasca has to understand that if they come after us with another developer, whether it's developer A, B or C, we're going to fight them again and we're going to fight back even harder," Susie vander Nat said.

Transwestern had proposed tearing down her historic home and nearly 150 others to make way for an industrial park. The developer wanted to annex the 138-acre unincorporated area into the village of Itasca.

Transwestern Vice President Ted Staszak did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Itasca Village Administrator Carie Anne Ergo also did not respond to inquiries.

This summer, Transwestern Development sent letters to some, but not all, of the residents in the unincorporated neighborhood, offering to pay each of them $22.50 per square foot for their properties.

Opponents, in turn, invited residents to sign letters stating that they would reject any buyout offers from Transwestern.

"I can tell you that from the beginning we had a majority of the entire project area on our side who were unwilling to sell, and we maintained that," vander Nat said. As she collected signatures, vander Nat said she sent the letters to real estate brokers at Transwestern.

"We had a checkerboard effect, so the 'no's' that we had were evenly distributed throughout the project area," vander Nat said. "So that would make it very difficult, even if our numbers weren't as high as they were, for a developer to come in and kind of snake their way in and out."

She and her husband spent almost four years restoring their historic farmhouse to its former glory. Built circa 1840, the Medinah home originally belonged to members of the Meacham family, some of the first pioneers to settle in northeastern DuPage County.

"We loved it from the beginning, and we just weren't going to let it go. It's as simple as that," vander Nat said. "We weren't going to let it go at any cost."