The Biz Week That Was: Bears agreement advances; Aurora casino could move from downtown

Courtesy of Chicago BearsAn artist's rendering shows the view from the proposed Chicago Bears stadium at Arlington Park, looking east onto a central green and mixed-use district, with downtown Chicago in the distance.

Trustee questions Bears proposal

Arlington Heights Trustee Jim Tinaglia, an architect by trade, blasted the mixed-use, transit-oriented development aspect of the Chicago Bears' proposal for Arlington Park, arguing the plans for restaurants, stores, offices, hotels, homes and more would detract from what is in downtown Arlington Heights.

Aurora casino moving near interstate

The owners of Hollywood Casino Aurora want to close their facility downtown and rebuild it on a site closer to I-88, they announced Monday. The new location would cost about $360 million and include a casino with about 900 slot machines, 50 live table games and a sportsbook, plus a 200-room hotel with meeting and event space.

Their cup of tea

A space for tea lovers could be coming to downtown Huntley by the end of the year, which the owners say would fill a gap in what is available in the area.

Starting from scratch

Having weathered the pandemic through grit and determination after opening barely a month before it began, Finuccio & Sons Italian Deli & Catering just outside Schaumburg has now doubled its size with the addition of a specialty grocery store.

Skydiving facility sued

A 63-year-old man who says he lost the ability to move his body from the neck down after slamming into a glass wall at an indoor skydiving facility in Rosemont last year is suing the business, claiming the crash could have been prevented by an employee.

Mount Prospect nears sale of downtown site

Mount Prospect is expected to close on the $2 million sale of its former downtown police and fire headquarters this month, setting the stage for an important downtown mixed-use development.

Something new in seafood restaurant

Kyle Howard wanted to offer seafood fans something in between fast food and high-priced fare. So he opened the Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar in Naperville.

A halt to deliveries

Dondi's Pizza, which has been serving loyal customers on the south side of Arlington Heights for more than 50 years, has closed, its owners announced over the weekend.

But there may now be hope for a revival.