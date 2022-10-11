Couple hopes to create 'tea oasis' at downtown Huntley shop

Joe and LaShanda Lewis launched their Irie Cup tea business at local farmers' markets. Now they plan to open their first physical location in downtown Huntley. Courtesy of the Irie Cup

Joe and LaShanda Lewis are opening a new tea shop in downtown Huntley later this year, after first launching the business from their home and farmers' markets since 2020. Courtesy of the Irie Cup

A space for tea lovers could be coming to downtown Huntley by the end of the year, which its owners say will fill a gap in what is available in the area.

The Irie Cup aims to create "the ultimate tea-lover's cafe" in its new shop at 11805 Main St., the former home of Street Slice Pizza.

The owners, husband and wife Joe and LaShanda Lewis, hope to add to the offerings in the downtown area.

"Huntley has a booming downtown scene," LaShanda Lewis said in an announcement of the couple's plans. "There are a plethora of great treat options ... but there isn't a space where you can sit, slow down, and savor a cup of exceptional tea."

To help with the opening, the business is raising money through a fundraiser on IFundWomen, which supports women- and Black-owned businesses. They are looking for contributions to redo the location's interior. So far, in its first roughly six weeks, the effort has raised nearly $4,000, with a goal of $40,000 by Nov. 18, according to the fundraiser's page.

Some of the work that needs to be done includes tearing down a wall, redoing floors, painting and installing a new bar, LaShanda Lewis said.

"People have been pretty generous," she added. "We're happy with where it is, but we could raise a bit more for all the work that needs to be done."

The Irie Cup originally launched in 2020 and has built a following through farmers markets in the area and online sales, the couple sad. The new site in Huntley will be the business's first physical shop.

The couple never expected to open up their own shop for tea, LaShanda Lewis said. They found themselves drinking more tea than normal during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to boost their immune system. Looking around, they found that there weren't many tea options in the area.

"We're a specialty shop," Joe Lewis said. "It's rare to find a premium loose-leaf tea shop like ours, and we'd love to see the Irie Cup become a destination for tea-lovers everywhere."

Once opened, the shop aims to give back to the community, which the owners describe as one of their "core values."

With both Joe and LaShanda Lewis having a Caribbean heritage, they were raised in families that instilled the "healing properties" of different teas.

"We're just excited to open up our doors to everyone and to create a tea oasis in Huntley," LaShanda Lewis said.