Lurie Children's Hospital proposes $56M Schaumburg outpatient center for Northwest suburbs

Lurie Children's Hospital's outpatient center on the Northwest Community Hospital campus in Arlington Heights, along with others in Hoffman Estates and Huntley, may be replaced by a proposed $55.9 million, 70,000-square-foot facility in Schaumburg. Daily Herald file photo, 2014

Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is proposing a $55.9 million, 70,000-square-foot outpatient center in Schaumburg as a facility that would replace existing ones in Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates and Huntley to serve growing demand in the Northwest suburbs.

The selected site is at 3 Hillcrest Blvd., at the intersection of Roselle Road just south of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

The Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board tentatively has scheduled a public hearing on the application at its Dec. 13 meeting in Springfield.

Schaumburg has participated in some preliminary conversations about the proposal but hasn't yet formally received the plans to review, said Allison Albrecht, the village's director of communications and outreach.

"The village is excited about the prospect of a Lurie outpatient care center in Schaumburg, and we look forward to working with its development team on the project," she said.

According to a statement from Lurie Children's Hospital, NorthShore's acquisition of Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights is another reason Lurie's must vacate its site there.

If approved by the state and the village of Schaumburg, the outpatient center would be expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Five years after opening, the facility would employ 85 full-time workers with nearly 16% dedicated to ambulatory infusion therapy, Lurie's said.

Projected service volumes during the first year are 19,000 specialty care office visits and 3,200 ambulatory infusions. By the fifth year, 26,500 specialty care office visits and 3,600 ambulatory infusions are projected.

Lurie Children's currently has 21 satellite locations in the region and provides clinical services at 14 partner hospitals. Its statement on the proposed Schaumburg project addressed the reasons behind it.

"Increased access via additional satellite outpatient locations is needed to meet the needs of patients and their families," the statement read. "There is significant and increasing demand for outpatient visits with specialty and primary care physicians affiliated with Lurie Children's. Our research continues to show that patients and families are looking for ease of use of the health care system. One component of this is access to a pediatric specialist within reasonable drive times. We want to provide care as close to home as possible."