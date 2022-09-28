Suit accuses nursing home operator of intentional understaffing
Updated 9/28/2022 5:23 PM
Residents of several Alden nursing homes in the city and suburbs filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the company of endangering residents by understaffing facilities, leading to illness and injury.
The suit, which seeks class-action status, names six Alden facilities -- three in Chicago and one each in Cicero, Harvey and McHenry -- that house about 1,400 people combined.
Representatives of Alden didn't return a message seeking comment.
