Residents continue fight against proposal to put warehouses on Randall and Binnie roads

Though no formal plans have been submitted, a concept plan to build three warehouse buildings at Randall and Binnie roads continues to draw criticism from Carpentersville and West Dundee residents.

The development was not on the agenda. Still, more than 75 people attended Tuesday's village board meeting in Carpentersville. A handful of people voiced their concerns saying the development would bring pollution and traffic to an area surrounded by residential, retail stores, a park, and a zoo.

"It's hard to believe that Carpentersville would try and push this development on this particular property," said Ollie Besinger, who lives in an unincorporated area off Binnie Road near the proposed development.

U.S. Capital Development last week presented concept plans that included three buildings, offering 1 million square feet of warehouse space combined, and 300 stalls for semi-trucks. More than 250 residents, many of who oppose the development, attended the meeting.

An official with the Missouri-based company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

The developer has not submitted formal plans or a request to annex the 89 acres at the southeast corner of Randall and Binnie roads to Carpentersville. Village officials, who have not indicated if they support the proposal, said Tuesday they are unsure when the developer may submit formal plans.

Last year, a similar proposal presented to West Dundee officials did not make it to the village board. Officials echoed residents' concerns that the development did not fit in with surrounding uses and would bring more traffic to the area.

Last week, Carpentersville's planning and zoning commission backed the creation of a light industrial zoning category for the Randall Road corridor. The new zoning category would allow for warehouses or distribution centers. The commission only recommended approval of the zoning category and did not hear any requests to apply the zoning to a specific property. Village trustees must still approve the new zoning category.