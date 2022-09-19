4 tips to determine a company culture, aka what is it really like to work there?

Ava Duvernay, the first African-American woman director nominated for an Academy Award for her movie "Selma," said: "When we're talking about diversity, it's not a box to check. It is a reality that should be deeply felt and held and valued by all of us."

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are essential components to a thriving work culture. Culture is the overarching framework of any organization. Understanding the culture of a company, including if it walks the walk concerning DEI, is essential to feeling like you belong at work.

Easier said than done.

I was coaching my client -- let's call her Diane -- on her job search and she was a little on edge. She was leaving a company where she felt undervalued and underrepresented.

She never would have thought that she would be in this position when she joined the firm. And now, knowing she was about to launch into a new job search, she was not sure she trusted herself to find a company that was any different from the one she was leaving.

Diane wanted a great culture, a collaborative culture, an inclusive culture with a strong Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitment, a fun culture.

But how the hey are you supposed to know that before you start working somewhere? Most of us wouldn't ask: "Hi, Ms. Hiring Manager, do you love your workplace culture or are you yourself looking for a new job because the culture stinks?"

Companies measure retention, revenues and sales, but how do you measure culture?

Naturally, there are many aspects to a job search. Asking effective open-ended questions about the role, responsibilities and career path are commonplace.

Yet these oft-asked questions don't cover Diane's big underlying worry. She wanted confidence that she wasn't moving from one culture frying pan to another.

She is leaving because she does not feel like she belongs.

She is leaving because the culture does not fully reflect her values.

She is leaving because leadership is great at talking the talk but is not walking the walk.

She is leaving and she is kicking herself that she did not recognize the signs of a toxic culture before accepting the position.

Diane is not alone. A study by CareerBuilder showed that two in three say they accepted a job and then discovered it was a bad fit. Half of these workers quit after six months. This is one area where misery doesn't love company. A great culture inspires, lifts you up and taps your full potential.

So I told Diane what I am telling you ... while culture can be tricky to discern, it is possible.

The first thing to do is to take a step back and create a culture attributes list.

Consider the kind of culture you want. What kind of team vibe would inspire you? What type of leadership can you support? Does the company mission align with your values?

Write these attributes down. Next, put on your detective badge and follow these four tips on digging deeper into a company's culture during the interview process.

Tip 1: Ask culture questions

Culture questions explore a company's actions and expectations.

Remember, you're not looking for A+ answers. You're looking for the truth so you can make an A+ decision.

Here are culture questions to get you started. Look back on your culture attribute list and add questions related to the kind of culture you're looking to join.

• How do your employees get to know each other, especially if they are not on the same team?

• How do you celebrate employees' success?

• How do decisions get made?

• Describe your DEI initiatives.

• How do you professionally develop your employees?

• What would an ex-employee say was the worst part of working here? The best?

• Do you encourage team problem-solving? How?

• Is there a mentorship program?

Tip 2: Explore the website and benefits

How does the company talk about culture on its website? Does it speak directly to DEI initiatives? Does it offer mental health benefits, a flexible schedule, a meditation room, an on-site nurse, a rooftop bar?

If a larger company, look for a picture of its board of directors. The average board of director member is a 63-year-old white male. Is the board all men? All women (yes!)?

Michele Ashby, founder of Ashby Consulting Enterprises LLC and an upcoming guest speaker on InspiHER Tech's Unstoppable event on how to get a paid board seat (https://inspihertech.com/events/) shares these fascinating and depressing stats: women hold about 30% of board of director roles for S&P 500 public companies (and only 20% of all boards for public companies).

Tip 3: Reference check your potential employer

Reach out on LinkedIn to two to three former employees of the company you are considering.

Seek out people who may have worked in the same department you want to be in.

Ask them to describe the best and worst about the company. How's the boss? What do they wish they would have known before joining? Why did they leave?

While this may seem like a stretch, most of us are generous of heart. If someone reached out to you, would you answer their questions honestly? Probably. People like helping people.

Think of this as reverse engineering the longtime practice of employers asking for a prospective employee's references.

Tip 4: Get your facts straight

While many might think culture is like a foggy window, it's actually fairly clear (maybe a few smudges). Check your facts using resources like these:

• https://www.teamblind.com/ -- Blind is an anonymous community app for the workplace. On their site you can find colleagues, source possible job leads and get insights into a company you are pursuing.

• Download the Fishbowl app on your phone and get a feed of what other professionals in your industry are saying.

• https://www.reddit.com -- Type in a company you are interested in and get current news and follow the feed of comments for interesting info.

• https://www.glassdoor.com -- A site where current and former employees anonymously review companies. Glassdoor also allows users to anonymously submit and view salaries as well as search and apply for jobs.

Take all feedback with a grain of salt. What may be the worst part of working somewhere for one person (I wish they'd let me stay home -- remote was sooooooo great) might be exactly what another person is looking for (get me to the office and outta this nuthouse).

You will likely change jobs in the future for a number of different reasons. At least, now, not understanding the culture before you walked in the door won't be one of them.

• Laurie Swanson is founder and CEO of InspiHER Tech, a career coaching company connecting women leaders and Women in Tech with their True Nature so they can find meaningful work, and negotiate and pivot in their careers with inner confidence and bold energy. Connect with Laurie at laurie@inspihertech.com or visit inspihertech.com.