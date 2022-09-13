IDEX Corporation's capital deployment continues with agreement to acquire Muon Group for €700 million

NORTHBROOK -- IDEX Corporation today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire micro-precision technology manufacturing company Muon B.V. and its subsidiaries ("Muon Group") for cash consideration of €700 million.

Based in the Netherlands, Muon Group manufactures highly precise flow paths in a variety of materials that enable the movement of various liquids and gases in critical applications for medical technologies, semiconductor, food processing, digital printing and filtration. The group includes LouwersHanique, Veco, Millux, Tecan and Atul, which have critical technical expertise in precision and tolerances for different materials, from metals and glass to plastics and ceramics.

"Together, the Muon Group will expand upon a growing platform of IDEX precision technology businesses, including those already part of IDEX Health & Science, with unique technology and product solutions for similar end-customers. The commercial synergy potential between our health and science businesses and Muon Group companies will yield expanded offerings to new and existing customers," IDEX Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman said. "Muon Group is an IDEX-like business, producing highly engineered products used in mission-critical applications where customers demand exacting quality standards. Their companies are leaders in their fields, and we are excited to welcome them and their outstanding management team to the IDEX family."