The BizWeek That Was: Bears release Arlington plans; Arboretum introduces leader

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comChicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey watches President Ted Phillips speak as officials host a community meeting to discuss their potential move to Arlington Heights on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

Bears release stadium proposal

The Chicago Bears on Tuesday released conceptual plans for their proposed redevelopment of the 326-acre Arlington Park property, as well as an open letter vowing not to ask for tax dollars at least for the stadium portion of the project.

Morton Arboretum names new leader

The Morton Arboretum has named a new president and CEO to lead the institution into its next century. Jill Koski will become only the fourth leader in the 100-year history of the arboretum and the first woman selected for the role.

Former Amazon site purchased

A limited liability company has acquired a nearly 55-acre site near Geneva that once was considered for an Amazon warehouse distribution center.

Schaumburg sees sign of a problem

On the exact spot along Algonquin Road that village officials feel is perfect for a welcoming gateway sign is what they see as a problem: a quarter-acre of unincorporated land housing a crumbling, abandoned hot dog stand and the type of highway billboard that's prohibited in Schaumburg's village limits.

No rush on proposed railway merger

There's more time to talk up or tear down federal regulators' draft report on a train merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. Plus, dates for upcoming forums.

Looking for the union label

As voters in Illinois prepare to decide on a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee workers the right to organize, a new study shows union membership in the state grew last year for the first time in four years.

Des Plaines to sell building for $10

With little public opposition, the Des Plaines City Council this week agreed to sell a downtown parking lot to a developer who wants to put up a seven-story apartment building. The purchase price will be a mere $10 as long as Barrington-based Compasspoint Development, led by Joe Taylor, creates a park that can be used by the public.