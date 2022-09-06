Site of Geneva's former proposed Amazon site sells for $10M

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF GENEVAA corporate campus is being proposed for 54.78 acres at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and Division Street near Geneva. The property would have to be annexed.

A limited liability company has acquired a nearly 55-acre site near Geneva that once was considered for an Amazon warehouse distribution center.

Bullock Holdings LLC bought the land for a proposed corporate campus for $10 million on Aug. 18 from AD G4 LLC, which has the same address as Batavia Enterprises, 140 First St., Batavia, according to property and state business records.

The property, comprised of two parcels, is located at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and Division Street near Geneva. It was considered for an Amazon warehouse distribution center last year until the applicant withdrew in the wake of strong public opposition.

Bullock wants to construct a corporate campus for A.J. Antunes & Company that would include a light manufacturing facility, school and other supporting uses, according to a filing with Geneva's Development Department.

A.J. Antunes, based in Carol Stream, makes cookware and water treatment systems, according to its website, antunes.com.

The applicant, listed as Pheasant Trail LLC, seeks to annex the property, a zoning map amendment for light industrial from rural residential, and to allow preliminary planned unit development, city documents show.

The application also seeks variances for parking, exterior truck docks and multiple driveways for each lot, records show.

An industrial building to the east would be 379,900 square feet; a school to the southwest at 15,000 square feet; a retreat and cafe/fitness/wellness center on the northeast would be 12,000 and 24,500 square feet, respectively; a theater at 18,975 square feet in the west-central area; and 20,000 square feet also in the west-central area for future uses, according to its filing with the city.

Loading docks would be located along the north side of the industrial building with detention basins throughout the site, according to the filing.

A hearing before the planning and zoning Commission has not yet been scheduled.

Bullock Holdings LLC lists an address in the 800 block of Newberry Drive, Batavia, where Glenn and Jane Bullock live.

According to the Baumhart Center for Social Enterprise and Responsibility, in the Loyola Business Leadership Hub, Jane Antunes Bullock is the daughter of the founder of A.J. Antunes & Co. and co-owner with her husband and CEO, Glenn R. Bullock.

The couple also runs a private foundation, the Glenn and Jane Bullock Family Foundation, which was founded in 2017, records show.

According to its 2019 IRS filing, the Bullocks' foundation made grants to the American Lung Association in Chicago; the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.; the Catholic Bishop of Northern Alaska in Fairbanks; the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston; Feeding America in Washington, D.C.; Hesed House in Aurora; Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Chicago; the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva; and Little Sisters of the Poor in Chicago, among others.

Jane Bullock did not return a voicemail message seeking comment about the planned development or the recent property purchase.