Streamwood considering proposal for 90-unit assisted living center on Irving Park Road

A rendering of one of four interior courtyards that would be part of a proposed 90-unit Oasis of Streamwood assisted living and memory care facility on Irving Park Road. Courtesy of J. Scott Smith Visual Designs Inc.

This is a rendering of the proposed 90-unit Oasis of Streamwood assisted living and memory care facility. Courtesy of J. Scott Smith Visual Designs Inc.

Streamwood trustees on Sept. 15 will consider annexation of a 6.2-acre site on Irving Park Road and approval of a 90-unit senior assisted living center proposed to be built there.

Michigan-based SW Land Holdings LLC plans to build the 63,514-square foot Oasis of Streamwood senior living facility on the currently unincorporated site with two vacant single-family homes on Irving Park Road.

The 90 resident rooms would include 26 specified for memory care, Streamwood Village Manager Sharon Caddigan said.

The property is surrounded by homes in Streamwood itself, and the developer revealed plans for even more landscape buffering between the facility and those homes during the first reading of the required approvals at this week's village board meeting, Caddigan said.

Throughout the review process, which included a public hearing for the annexation and unanimous recommendation of the village's planning and zoning board, neighbors have asked questions but expressed no opposition, she added.

Under consideration at the next village board meeting will be an annexation agreement, the annexation itself, rezoning of the property, a special use permit, and a planned unit development agreement.

If these are approved, construction likely would occur in conjunction with an already scheduled widening of Irving Park Road, Caddigan said. The developer said the facility would take just about a year to build and would open in the fall of 2023.