The Biz Week That Was: Banquet hall faces wrecking ball; poll shows support for Bears stadium

Banquet hall faces wrecking ball

The long-standing Avalon banquet hall, at a busy intersection in in Elk Grove Village, is set to close at the end of the year and be torn down to make way for a warehouse.

Special taxing area being considered

Schaumburg trustees will hold a public hearing Tuesday about the creation of a special taxing area that will allow the village to collect property taxes from a trucking company to pay for land maintenance the firm wouldn't or couldn't do itself at its new headquarters.

Businesses nearing grand opening

The Local Kitchen & Tap's replacement of the former Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery in Schaumburg is expected to be completed in late September, leading a number of business proposals in the village anticipated to make significant progress this fall.

Suburbs adding another data center

The data center boom has landed in Mount Prospect, where village officials helped break ground Tuesday on a $2.5 billion data center campus at the former site of United Airlines' world headquarters.

Bears stadium gets support, with limits

An overwhelming majority of Arlington Heights residents want the Chicago Bears to build a new stadium at Arlington Park, but more than two-thirds of them don't want taxpayer money to help pay for it, according to the findings of a new poll.

Itasca hotel being sold

An Oklahoma real estate investor is buying the Westin hotel in Itasca in a wager that brighter days are ahead for the COVID-gutted hospitality sector.

Coming to a Wild Fork in the road

The plan for Wild Fork, an upscale meat market with specialties like ostrich filets and alligator tenderloins besides traditional fare, is nearing final approval in Vernon Hills.

Former Ecker Center CEO passes away

Karen Beyer, a pillar of the Elgin community and former CEO of the Ecker Center for Mental Health, died Sunday at the age of 80.

Used car dealer moving?

A Palatine used car dealer is taking steps to relocate to central Lake County. Autoland wants to move from 2240 Rand Road to a vacant building on the 800 block of North Lake Street in Mundelein. That's at the northwest corner of routes 45 and 176.