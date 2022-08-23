Plan for upscale meat market nearing final approval in Vernon Hills

A plan to convert the former Denny's restaurant near Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills for a Wild Fork market and Heyday Med Spa is nearing official approval. Courtesy of village of Vernon Hills

The plan for Wild Fork, an upscale meat market with specialties like ostrich filets and alligator tenderloins besides traditional fare, is nearing final approval in Vernon Hills.

All the elements needed to expand and convert the former Denny's restaurant at 890 Milwaukee Ave. for Wild Fork and Heyday Med Spa informally have been sanctioned by the village board with official action pending.

Gateway 9 LLC intends to build additions totaling 971 square feet on the northeast and southeast corners to square up the building and increase the size to 6,600 square feet.

The mansard roof will be removed and a brick wall extended to create a parapet to hide mechanical systems. The landscaping, parking lot and lighting would be upgraded and architectural features incorporated to transform the familiar sit-down restaurant that closed over a year ago.

"It's going to look like a new building when they're done," said Mike Atkinson, community development director. "I think it's a cool niche we don't have here in Vernon Hills."

As planned, Wild Fork will occupy the northern two-thirds of the building. Heyday Med Spa, which offers therapeutic messages and health care products, would be to the south as the second tenant. Both are growing national brands that will be new to Vernon Hills.

Wild Fork offers a large selection of high-quality frozen beef and steaks, poultry and pork and specialties including goat cubes, ostrich filets, bison rib-eyes and ground bison, yak, venison and elk.

The chain has locations in south and central Florida, Dallas and Chicago as well as Evanston, Skokie and Mount Prospect, and a site under construction in Buffalo Grove.

Heyday has locations in New York and Los Angeles and elsewhere and has targeted dozens of metro areas for expansion.

The stand-alone former Denny's borders a ring road on the southeast perimeter of Hawthorn Mall. The mall is undergoing a $252 million redevelopment called Hawthorn 2.0 to include 563 luxury apartments, a new "Main Street"-style entry and many other elements.

Atkinson said the Wild Fork-led project "will fit in really nice with the redevelopment that's going on at the mall."

The first apartments along what is known as Hawthorn Row being built on the former Sears footprint, will be available for tenants early next year, according to Jeff Rutzen, the mall's general manager.

Negotiations soon will be finalized for several retailers and eateries on Hawthorn Row with announcements planned later this year and openings in fall of 2023, he added.

Phase 2, on the site of the former Carson's anchor store, has been recommended for approval by the village's planning and zoning commission and is expected to be considered by the village board Sept. 6.