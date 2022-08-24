Northbrook Court owners get another extension for redevelopment plans

The village of Northbrook has granted an additional extension to Brookfield Properties, owners of Northbrook Court, for redevelopment plans.

Brookfield requested an extension to update plans, approved last month, for redevelopment including retail, restaurant and residential components through Sept. 1 with an additional extension to Dec. 23 of this year.

"For the community, what is positive is the village and Brookfield Properties are continuing to work toward bringing forward ... an updated redevelopment proposal for Northbrook Court," Northbrook Village Manager Cara Pavlicek said.

Should the Dec. 23 extension be triggered, Pavlicek said, the item will be announced on the agenda for the village board's Sept. 13 meeting.

"While we understand the public interest in the property, there is not yet a specific timeline set for redevelopment. We are working toward having an update to share in the coming months," Brookfield Properties spokesperson Lindsay Kahn said in an email.

The initial plan entailed a mixed-use development of 17.65 acres where the now-demolished Macy's store was on the western side of Northbrook Court. The plan called for at least 100,000 square feet of retail including green space and restaurants; a five-story, 315-unit apartment building; and a 420-space covered parking lot.

Part of the agreement was that the developers could request an extension to submit a final plan, plat of subdivision and elements of the residential space.

"There is a current redevelopment proposal, but we know that the pandemic has changed and evolved the way the public shops, and so it's important to re-look at that existing plan," Pavlicek said.

Should the December deadline come with no submissions, the retail wing will be deemed to have abandoned the development project. That entails building walls at the west side of the mall, and grading and building another wall between existing parking and the old Macy's, as well as creating parking with the possibility of an additional "parklike setting."

If that is not honored, the village will draw upon the developer's credit to have the work done and return the balance owed.

In her statement, Kahn said, "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Village of Northbrook, community stakeholders and retailers to ensure the long-term viability of the property."