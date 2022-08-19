The Local Kitchen & Tap among numerous new Schaumburg businesses making progress

A rendering of the Blue Martini Lounge first proposed in 2020 to replace the former Ram Restaurant & Brewery on McConnor Parkway in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Michael Manzo, 2020

A rendering of the proposed division of the former Fuddruckers building at 436 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg where a McAlister's Deli aims to be one of the tenants. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg officials are reviewing plans for a pub-style restaurant called Hop Scotch on a village-owned site near the Oberweis and across from the Schaumburg Township District Library in Town Square. Daily Herald file photo

The Local Kitchen & Tap's replacement of the former Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery in Schaumburg is expected to be completed in late September, leading a number of business proposals in the village anticipated to make significant progress this fall.

The new "farm-to-table" restaurant at 1140 E. Higgins Road is touting the use of local vendors in its dishes and drinks. These include area bakeries, farmers, brew houses and distilleries.

The Local's menu will include smoked and brined bone-in wings, Parmesan artichoke fritters, Hawaiian smoked BBQ pork sliders, a blackened mahi sandwich, lobster roll, apple dump cake, smokehouse benedict, and apple and goat cheese toast, among other items.

Also opening soon is a Cilantro Taco Grill on the former site of Taco Bell at 650 Mall Drive, just west of Streets of Woodfield and south of Woodfield Mall.

A recently approved but long anticipated Tony's Fresh Market is aiming to open during the holidays, possibly by Thanksgiving, in the former Dominick's that once anchored the Town Square development at the southwest corner of Roselle and Schaumburg roads.

Renovation of the 65,000-square-foot building at 200 S. Roselle Road already is under way, Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said.

Meanwhile, plans for a British pub-style restaurant named Hop Scotch will go before the village's project review group in two weeks for another site in Town Square across from the northeast corner of the Schaumburg Township District Library.

If the plans are reviewed and approved according to the current schedule, construction of Hop Scotch on the vacant 1.7-acre property at 40 S. Roselle Road could begin in the spring, Frank said.

A project to subdivide the former Fuddruckers restaurant at 436 E. Golf Road still is moving forward, with a McAlister's Deli to be one of the tenants.

But another national chain, Dave's Hot Chicken, now is unlikely to move in next door to McAlister's as it continues to search for a different site in the area, Frank said.

Last fall saw the closing of the Sears store at Woodfield Mall, just months after both celebrated their 50th anniversaries together.

But the European fashion retailer Primark still is putting together a plan to occupy the upper level of that space, and already has entered into a lease with Transformco, the company that emerged from Sears Holdings' bankruptcy, Frank said.

Two suggested developments that are neither moving forward nor canceled at present are for a Blue Martini Lounge to occupy the former Ram Restaurant & Brewery at 1901 McConnor Parkway -- Schaumburg's largest free-standing restaurant space -- and an apartment building and parking garage to be built on the north side of the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg across Golf Road from Woodfield Mall.

Making their proposal just before the pandemic and then delayed by it, Blue Martini Lounge investors reaffirmed their interest a year ago and called it a blessing to be postponed before work began.

Blue Martini Lounge is a restaurant and nightclub concept started in Florida more than 20 years ago. Its nine current locations include Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Schaumburg trustees shared their openness to the apartment plan at the Hyatt Regency in the winter of 2021, even though the commercial area surrounding Woodfield Mall never has been zoned for residential development.

More recently, village officials declared the area to the south near Pace's Northwest Transportation Center, where the new Cilantro Taco Grill will be located, to be appropriate for high-density residential buildings at least seven stories tall.