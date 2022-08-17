Late rapper Juice WRLD's mother pays $8.3 million for Burr Ridge home, land

The mother of late Chicago-based rapper Juice WRLD paid $8.3 million for a home in Burr Ridge earlier this year.

Illinois and DuPage County records show that Carmela Wallace, whose son Jarad Anthony Higgins went by the stage name Juice WRLD, is the buyer who paid $6.9 million in March for a 17,000-square-foot house on an acre of land. Wallace also paid $1.4 million for the empty parcel next door, a little over 2 acres.

The combined purchase price is the most anyone on record has paid for a Burr Ridge home, topping the previous record, set in 2007, by $2.1 million.

