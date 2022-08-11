Antoniolli promoted to junior partner

WHEATON -- McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp P.C. said attorney Maria "Gabby" Antoniolli has been promoted to junior partner. The decision to promote Antoniolli, who joined the firm in 2020, was based on her proven track record as an outstanding attorney as well as her leadership skills and involvement in the legal community.

Antoniolli began her legal career as an assistant state's attorney in DuPage County, where she handled hundreds of cases involving families and children, including those in the juvenile court system and domestic violence courtroom. As a prosecutor, she gained significant courtroom and trial experience in criminal justice cases.

Antoniolli's versatility and skill in handling a wide variety of legal issues make her an ideal candidate for partnership at McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp P.C., a Wheaton-based family law practice.

Antoniolli represents clients who are experiencing a variety of legal concerns, from divorce to criminal charges. She has proved herself to be adept as a skilled negotiator and advocate as well as a vigorous litigator when necessary to serve her clients' interests. In addition to being a certified Guardian ad Litem, Antoniolli holds J.D. certificates in Trial Advocacy and Alternative Dispute Resolution and is active with the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers and DuPage County Bar Association.

Antoniolli was also named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2022, a peer-nominated award for exemplary talent and dedication.

"Gabby provides exceptional legal services to our clients across a range of practice areas, including family and criminal law. Her remarkable work ethic and strong legal skills have played a critical role in the success of our growing firm," said Lisa Giese, a founding partner at McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp P.C.