In change of plans, Island Lake grocery store to remain open at least through December

Just weeks after its owners announced plans to close for good this month, Island Foods representatives now say the Island Lake grocery store will remain open at least through December -- and possibly longer.

According to a post on the store's Facebook page, "very promising negotiations are underway with several potential ownership groups who are interested in taking over Island Foods and continuing Island Foods service to the community for years to come."

Meanwhile, the store will continue operating under current management "through the end of the year," the post read.

Island Foods, 223 E. State Road, was set to shutter by the end of August after 50 years, owners Denise Turner and Michelle Crisci announced July 18 on Facebook. The store and neighboring properties are in the process of being sold, the sisters said.

Turner and Crisci's father, Fred Martucci Sr., and his three brothers founded Island Foods in 1972 next to the current operation. It relocated in 1976.

The announcement prompted hundreds of Island Foods fans to share their memories of shopping -- and working -- at the store on Facebook.

Tuesday's message about remaining open prompted dozens of enthusiastic responses from supporters.

"Best news on the internet today," one commenter wrote.

"So happy to hear this," wrote another.