The Biz Week That Was: Former water park is a climbing facility; senior housing project nearly done

Business reaches new heights

A former indoor water park in Arlington Heights has been transformed into one of the largest climbing facilities in the suburbs.

Representatives oppose rail merger

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said he and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with Rep. Marie Newman, sent a letter Monday expressing their opposition to the proposed Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern merger to the chairman of the Surface Transportation Board.

Senior housing project nears finish

After revisions, a planned affordable senior housing project in Libertyville is in the homestretch.

New plan offered for Soldier Field

Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered Monday to put a dome on Soldier Field, at a potential cost of $2.2 billion, in a desperate attempt to keep the Bears in Chicago or save face if they leave for Arlington Heights.

Family-owned grocery store closes

A family-owned grocery store that has served Island Lake and nearby communities for generations is closing.

Indiana firm buys City Park

An Indiana-based commercial real estate investment firm has purchased City Park at Lincolnshire, a 78,786-square-foot retail center along Milwaukee Avenue whose tenants include FedEx, Advanced Dermatology and Michal's Imports.

New building at shopping center

Despite concerns about cars stacking up at a pickup window for a new sushi restaurant, the Naperville City Council approved an outlot building at Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center that will be 8,300 square feet and feature two restaurants and two retail businesses.

Seeking new ideas for old police station

The St. Charles City Council on Monday gave a clearer idea of what it would like to see developed on the former St. Charles police station site along the Fox River.