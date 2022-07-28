Monarch butterflies and local artisans invite you to join in the fun

Monarchs & Art in the Park Craft Show & Family Fun Day will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 1942 E. Algonquin in Schaumburg, adjacent to Finn McCool's and Moretti's restaurants.

There will be free parking, free admission, free tree saplings and milkweed seed, Free kids korner activities, crafts and educational experiences await guest attending the second annual Monarchs & Art in the Park Craft Show & Family Fun Day. 100% of the proceeds are dedicated to creating monarch and pollinator habitats, rearing monarchs, establishing Monarch Waystations, and providing educational programing for the public and community organizations.

Craft Show: Local Artisans were selected for a unique array of handmade items, many of which reflect nature, garden and sports themes. The artisans have donated samples of their work to be included in a raffle. The drawing will take place at 2 p.m.

Take home a bottle of wine by purchasing a cork at the Wine Pull Booth, and receiving the bottle with the corresponding number, courtesy of local businesses.

Finn McCool's is offering lunch specials and Moretti's is serving their famous Barbecued Rib Special for lunch and dinner.

The library is providing three hours of crafts and the Township Crochet Club will keep you in "stitches." The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District is giving away garden supplies, including tree saplings and compost. The Illinois National Guard is bringing back their Humvee and goodies that kids loved last year.

Live monarchs will be released every hour accompanied with a brief educational program. Mother Nature and the Weather forecaster control the number of monarchs released at the event. Monarchs have been slow to appear this year, due to storms along the Illinois Flyway. Carol Johnson, President of the Schaumburg Monarch Initiative, and a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialists says, "Milkweed is the only plant Monarch will lay their eggs on. If everyone with a patch of land, would plant milkweed and a few native plants, we could create little Taco Bells for Butterflies, passing through town. They need safe habitats to eat and rest along their dangerous journey from Mexico to Canada and back. We invite the public to join in on our effort to provide Monarch Waystations for these amazing creatures."