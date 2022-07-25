Coming Soon: M/I Homes introduces Halston Market townhome community in Des Plaines

M/I Homes of Chicago, one of the top homebuilders in the Chicago area, announces it is expanding its offering of townhouse options for homebuyers in Chicago's suburbs with the introduction of a new community: Halston Market, which will bring 125 townhouses to northwest-suburban Des Plaines. M/I Homes recently acquired both parcels and site preparation work is underway.

M/I Homes will begin sales in early fall for Halston Market, which is the only new-construction for-sale townhouse development in the Des Plaines area. The community's 125 residences offer buyers the choice of five three-level floor plans with two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, an open-concept layout and two-car garage. Prices will start in the $350,000s.

"Downtown Des Plaines has a great urban feel that's the perfect complement to the ease of townhouse living," Bonk said. "Buyers will also appreciate the proximity of Halston Market to the Des Plaines Metra station for easy access to downtown Chicago, as well as major transportation arteries including interstates 90 and 294."

Located at the intersection of East Oakton and Lee streets, Halston Market is convenient to shopping and dining options in the heart of downtown Des Plaines, and is also close to Lake Opeka, Lake Park and the Des Plaines River, as well as entertainment options in nearby Rosemont. The community features landscaped outdoor communal spaces including picnic tables sheltered by a 20-foot steel gazebo, and is served by Forest Elementary School, Algonquin Middle School and Maine West High School.

Interested buyers can visit www.mihomes.com/halstonmarket and register to receive monthly updates and an exclusive first look at the community.

Homes at all M/I Homes communities come standard with a comprehensive 10-year structural warranty, which not only allows buyers to purchase with confidence, but also adds value if the home is sold in the future. All homes are also WHOLE HOME Certified, an M/I Homes designation indicating the builder's superior approach when constructing homes. Upon testing, an M/I home will receive a more favorable HERS (Home Energy Rating System) score than an Energy Star-certified home, which can save buyers upward of 30 percent on their energy bills. A lower HERS Index means lower energy costs, and on average an M/I home achieves a HERS rating of 62, considerably lower than other resale homes and other builders in the market.