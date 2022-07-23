Schaumburg's Golf Road Kohl's plans move to former Art Van Furniture site

A rendering of the renovation plans for the former Art Van Furniture building at 1293 E. Higgins Road in Schaumburg, in which 60,000 square feet would be occupied by the Kohl's store, relocating from Golf Road. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday will consider a plan to relocate the village's existing Kohl's on Golf Road to the former Art Van Furniture building on Higgins Road, resulting in a facelift for the store and its new site.

The new, slightly smaller Kohl's would occupy 60,000 square feet of the building at 1293 E. Higgins Road in the Park St. Claire Plaza shopping center, with space leftover on the west end for two more tenants of 9,000 and 3,500 square feet.

Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said those two smaller spaces have yet to be leased, just as one or more successors at the current Kohl's building at 410 E. Golf Road in Woodfield Plaza aren't yet confirmed.

The move reflects a trend for new Kohl's stores to be about 60,000 square feet, whereas the norm previously had been about 80,000 square feet or even slightly more, according to the owners of Park St. Claire Plaza.

The revamped, three-tenant space would utilize existing features of the building but give them an overall new look.

This portion of the Higgins Road shopping center began as a Byerly's Finer Foods grocery store in 1994 before changing to a Dominick's Finer Foods in 1997 and remaining so until the chain went out of business in 2013.

Art Van Furniture operated in the building from 2016 until its entire chain folded in 2020.

Frank said Kohl's is planning to move from the Golf Road site to the renovated Higgins Road building next year.

The village's other Kohl's to the west at 171 Barrington Road won't be at all affected by these plans, he added.

Schaumburg's zoning board of appeals recommended approval of the planned renovation by a 9-0 vote earlier this month.