Business for a Better World: MD Ventures of Schaumburg

Q: Describe your company.

A: Our team of talented and experienced medical professionals at MD Ventures combines advances in medical technology and our expertise to give you your dream body. We strive to provide a variety of services and a one-stop-shop experience that will boost your self-confidence and leave you feeling your best.

We believe that everyone is naturally beautiful and unique in their own way and we also understand that most people have insecurities that can hold them back in their life. Our purpose is to enhance your natural beauty and to give you the confidence that you need and deserve. You can trust that our team will never try to upsell you or try to pressure you into buying things you don't need. We are only available by appointment.

Owner Marta Druzbacka MSN, is the master injector at M.D. Ventures Medical Spa in Park Ridge, and Marta is thrilled to announce the launch of another location to her ever-growing business; in Schaumburg at Zigzag Salon at 544 S. Roselle Road.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: We are always trying to hire Polish-speaking registered nurses as many of our clients are Polish speaking. Most of our clients are of Polish descent.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: Managing the growth; the demand is high and we are constantly getting new clients. Finding qualified staff to do what I do and training, for sure.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: Platelet-rich joint injections and facelifts.

Q: Is your company minority-owned? Woman-owned? If so, what are the challenges of being a minority- or woman-owned company?

A: "Sometimes I think my accent makes people not respect or understand the level of education that I have," Marta said.

Marta comes from a medical background with impressive credentials as a board-certified nurse practitioner, MSN, FNP-FPA with over 15 years of surgical and procedural experience. She is well-qualified to do anti-aging procedures that include PRP joint injections, PDO threads, IV vitamin boosters, PRP skin rejuvenation and Botox and fillers. She has been in the health care field for over 15 years providing individualized care to heart patients, pediatric and adults. Marta's extensive cardiology background and clinical experience, along with her passion for pediatric and adult congenital heart patients makes her an excellent provider.

During COVID, she made the transition and became trained in multiple services providing procedures in medical aesthetics. Marta has had extensive training and ample experience in aesthetics and procedures.

She attends numerous conferences and seminars to gain cutting edge skills and new innovative aesthetic techniques. Marta describes aesthetics as her new calling and she prizes herself for devotion to her clients' natural look, and highest and safest quality procedures.

Q: Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes? If so, what causes?

A: Yes, we do free IV therapy with a history of breast cancer. We donate free services to different charities; We belong to the Salt and Light Coalition (an anti-sex trafficking organization).

Marta says her motivation for adding another location and keeping up with her mission of caring for women -- "I love making women feel beautiful. As a single working mother, I understand how hard it can be to prioritize self-care. I want to make it easy and affordable for women to feel beautiful."

Q: What do you do to make your business a good place to work for your employees?

A: We are very flexible for moms and cater to families. We offer a lot of training and advancement for the team. Fun and light. Everyone wants the best for you. We give great suggestions to move up. Clean and everyone cares, etc. We don't push products but just suggest things that might work for people. We work for clients.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: Experience a new you.

Q: What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

A: MD Ventures is owned and run by mostly Polish women, with more than 15 years experience in nursing. Marta is a first-generation Polish immigrant and came to the United States in 2001 and learned English. She studied and achieved a nursing degree in cardiology, while also learning the language.

