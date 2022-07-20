AdventHealth GlenOaks names new CEO

GLENDALE HEIGHTS -- AdventHealth named Vladimir Radivojevic president and CEO for AdventHealth GlenOaks, a 143-bed hospital serving the Glendale Heights community.

Radivojevic succeeds Bruce Christian, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Christian served as CEO for AdventHealth GlenOaks since 2011 and will continue in his role as president and CEO of AdventHealth Bolingbrook until he retires on Oct. 3. Christian will assist Radivojevic throughout the transition while a national search for his successor at AdventHealth Bolingbrook is underway.

Radivojevic joined AdventHealth in 2017 as vice president and chief operating officer for AdventHealth Bolingbrook and GlenOaks, where he was responsible for leadership and direction of hospital operations, budget performance and multiple service lines.

Radivojevic came to AdventHealth from Goshen Health in Indiana, where he served in various leadership roles, including vice president of hospital operations; assistant vice president and later vice president of surgery, heart and vascular services; and vice president of surgery and gastrointestinal services.

Radivojevic has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, a master's in physical therapy as well as an undergraduate degree in anatomy and physiology from Andrews University.

"We're very pleased to have Vladimir serve in this new capacity at our GlenOaks facility," said Thor Thordarson, president and CEO for the Great Lakes Region of AdventHealth. "He has notable experience in driving financial and operational performance, and building strong relationships with team members, providers and residents in this community."

Since joining AdventHealth, Radivojevic has achieved notable success, leading efforts that have produced clinical improvements as well as financial gains at both hospitals. In 2019, The Leapfrog Group named both hospitals as Top General Hospitals nationally for their achievements in patient safety and quality.