The Biz Week That Was: The rebirth of Buffalo Grove Town Center; clean-energy jobs in the works

Apprentice and journeymen carpenters train how to properly install solar panels at the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council facility in Elk Grove Village. Courtesy Of Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council

New life for shopping center

Buffalo Grove trustees Monday approved the final plan for the rebirth of the Town Center shopping center into The Clove. Trustees also voted in favor of a redevelopment agreement under which the developer could receive up to $22.75 million in incentives.

Apartment complex moves forward

Despite concerns about traffic congestion, the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a 212-unit apartment complex in south Naperville.

Familiar name coming to Addison

An A&W restaurant is set to open in July in Addison at 1012 N. Rohlwing Road. It's operated by Lee Fry Companies, which operates another A&W in North Aurora.

Tearing down, building up

The long-awaited, now-revised redevelopment plans for International Plaza on Golf Road in Arlington Heights call for teardown of the old 1980s-era shopping mall and construction of a 302-unit apartment complex and three commercial outlots.

Plans OK'd for former United HQ

A $2.5 billion technology campus on the former United Airlines headquarters site in Mount Prospect cleared the final hurdle Tuesday.

Santa's Village gets a little help

East Dundee trustees on Monday backed plans to float $1.75 million in bonds to help make improvements at Santa's Village a reality.

Former Comcast site to get warehouse

Despite protests and petitions from Des Plaines neighbors worried about an influx of dangerous truck traffic on Wolf Road, the Mount Prospect village board has cleared the way for a 100,000-square-foot industrial warehouse with 19 truck and trailer stalls on the former Comcast site.

More clean energy jobs in the works

Organizations are working to secure a workforce that is ready to install and maintain clean energy infrastructure, including solar arrays.