Despite Des Plaines neighbors' concerns, Mount Prospect clears way for warehouse project

Mount Prospect village trustees have approved a zoning change allowing for the construction of a 100,000-square-foot industrial warehouse on the site of a former Comcast facility along Wolf Road. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Despite protests and petitions from Des Plaines neighbors worried about an influx of dangerous truck traffic on Wolf Road, the Mount Prospect village board has cleared the way for a 100,000-square-foot industrial warehouse with 19 truck and trailer stalls on the former Comcast site.

Rosemont-based developer Stotan Industrial has not identified a future user for the planned facility at 350 N. Wolf Road.

Numerous residents from Des Plaines' Longford Glen and Kylemore Greens subdivisions appeared before the village board Tuesday urging trustees to reject a requested zoning change allowing the warehouse.

They said Wolf Road between Central and Euclid avenues is used by children walking, bicycling and skateboarding to and from River Trails Middle School and the River Trails Park District's swimming pool.

Longford Glen resident Mary Pat Donohue said one of her children was hit by a car five years ago while jogging in the pedestrian crosswalk at the corner of Wolf Road and Lowden Lane, less than half a block from the warehouse location.

If her child had been hit by a truck, the injuries would have been fatal, Donohue said.

But Jim McGill, Stotan Industrial's president-principal, said the building should see no more than seven or eight inbound and outbound trucks a day.

"You're talking about one truck every hour and a half," he said.

Village Manager Michael Cassady pointed out that the stretch of Wolf Road, which has five lanes and sidewalks, was built for that kind of operation.

"Nobody is going to build an office structure on this site," said Mayor Paul Hoefert, adding that state officials previously rejected a plan for senior housing on the site.

Trustee Terri Gens cast the only no vote, citing environmental concerns over truck emissions.

At one point, Hoefert engaged in a spirited exchange with Des Plaines resident Brian Wilk, who raised concerns about truck traffic.

Hoefert responded that he hopes Wilk expresses the same concerns in front of the Des Plaines City Council.

"Because your town has a lot of industry and a lot of trucks," Hoefert said.

In addition to granting the zoning, the village board also recommended Cook County grant a Class 6B property tax incentive for the project.