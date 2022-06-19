The Biz Week That Was: Caterpillar moving to Texas; Big Ten could block sale of Rosemont building

Lisa Miner/lminer@dailyherald.comThe Caterpillar headquarters in Deerfield. Caterpillar has announced they are leaving Deerfield and moving to Texas.

E. Dundee to give downtown a boost

With only a decade remaining on a property tax incentive program to help spur redevelopment in East Dundee's downtown district, village trustees are wondering if a new one is needed to breathe new life into the Haeger Pottery property and other parcels.

Caterpillar moving HQ to Texas

Caterpillar Inc. announced Tuesday the company is moving its global headquarters from North suburban Deerfield to Texas, with the transition starting this year.

New look, name for restaurant

When Francesca's by the River in downtown St. Charles reopens in mid-July, it will have a new look and a new name: Francesca's Mio Modo.

Mundelein sells land to brewery

Just weeks after finalizing a deal to buy a former car wash in town, Mundelein officials on Monday agreed to sell the land to a company planning to operate a restaurant and brewery nearby.

Company could move manufacturing

A growing Indian snack food company hopes to relocate its manufacturing facility to Elgin under a plan that continues the renewed business interest in the industrial park that borders Elgin Community College.

Big Ten could block Rosemont sale

Rosemont has a tentative deal to sell the portion of an entertainment district building housing the popular Fogo de Chão restaurant for more than $7 million. But the Big Ten Conference, which occupies the majority of the three-story brick building next to the Tri-State Tollway, has less than a month to exercise a right of first refusal in case it wants to purchase the restaurant space.

Momentum in fight against rail merger

A campaign led by suburban mayors against the proposed merger of two major North American railroads is gaining steam. Some Illinois lawmakers have joined mayoral and county leaders in their resistance to the railroad megadeal. That's even as Canadian Pacific offered to make a "voluntary community investment" of a total of $10 million to eight suburbs.