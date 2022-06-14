Caterpillar moving global headquarters from Deerfield to Texas

Caterpillar Inc. is moving its global headquarters from Deerfield to Irving, Texas. Associated Press, 2012

Caterpillar Inc. announced Tuesday that the company would be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield to Texas, with the transition starting this year.

The construction and mining equipment manufacturer's new headquarters will be located in Irving, Texas, company officials said.

"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement that "it's disappointing to see Caterpillar move their 240 headquarters employees out of Deerfield over the next several years when so many companies are coming in.

"We will continue to support the 17,400 Illinoisans who work for the company in East Peoria, Mapleton, Mossville, Pontiac and Decatur -- which remains Caterpillar's largest manufacturing plant in North America after the company's recent expansion," Pritzker noted.

The largest concentration of Caterpillar employees remain in Illinois.