New stores, eatery, entertainment coming to Woodfield Mall

Eyewear store Warby Parker and confection destination Amorino Gelato Al Naturale are among several new stores, eateries and entertainment venues coming to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg during the second half of 2022.

Warby Parker, best known through its online presence, is expected to open in autumn next to Fossil in the upper level of the Nordstrom wing.

Opening sooner, during the third quarter, will be the first Illinois location of fashion brand Daily Thread, as well as Soma Intimates, Amorino Gelato Al Naturale, and Action Land -- an immersive gaming site targeted to teens and tweens.

Joining Warby Parker in fourth quarter openings will be menswear store Psycho Bunny and Tradehome Shoes.

Amorino Gelato Al Naturale will offer gelato, sorbet, waffles, crepes, macaroons, hot drinks and other sweet treats starting in August across from Morphe in the upper level of the Nordstrom wing.

Soma Intimates also is expected to open in August next to Janie and Jack in the lower level of the Nordstrom wing.

Daily Thread will sell fashionable women's apparel in sizes XS to 3X beginning in September next to Urban Outfitters in the upper-level JCPenney wing,

Action Land also is arriving in September and includes opportunities for private parties. It will be in the lower level of the Dining Pavilion wing near Asha SalonSpa.

Psycho Bunny is expected to open during the fourth quarter near The North Face in the upper-level Nordstrom wing.

Tradehome Shoes is expected in November next to Bath & Body Works in the lower level of the Nordstrom wing.