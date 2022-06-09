Business for a Better World: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Marc Malnati had many fond memories from the annual Civic Luncheon last month at Navy Pier.

Marc and Jeanne Malnati were a part of the festivities, receiving the prestigious William Booth Award from The Salvation Army for their extraordinary service to Chicagoland.

"It's nice to be acknowledged, but the people who really deserve the knowledge are the ones who wear the uniform of the Salvation Army, as the servants at the highest level of their lives and being in the trenches of helping others," Marc Malnati said. "It was a great opportunity to thank them. It was a great (night). Kurt Warner had a great message, about we are what we practice, in everything we do in life."

Marc Malnati praised his wife, Jeanne, for his family receiving recognition, noting her tireless work in the community. Jeannie Malnati has served on the The Salvation Army's Metropolitan Division's Chicago Advisory Board for the past seven years. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, founded in 1971, is a longtime supporter of local communities in Chicagoland.

"She's the reason we (received) this award," he said. "She's served and gotten alongside people and really pushed to support this organization. My wife is the one who really sought out The Salvation Army. We have values that this kind of goes in concert with values of the Salvation Army, which is a great organization that stands in the gap for people struggling in life who have hit the end of road and they need that last chance.

"The Salvation Army can help them turn their lives around, whether that's with food, shelter or helping someone who's an addict, or a family which has been through tragedy. They are always on the scene, either weather related or an accident by God. They are the first people to help people in need. My wife is always looking to help those in need in our life, and try and love those maybe don't feel loved at the moment."

In a statement, Jeannie Malnati said she's honored to receive the prestigious William Booth Award, which is given on the basis of dedication to the The Salvation Army's goals of service to people, outstanding service to the community through donation of time, expertise and energy, along with outstanding humanitarian effort within the community and contributions to the work of The Salvation Army.

"We feel grateful and thankful to be recognized by the Salvation Army and we're honored and humbled to receive the William Booth Award," Jeanne Malnati said. "We're happy to support the people and dedicated to improving the lives of others while giving back to the local communities we serve."

Marc Malnati said Warner, a former star quarterback and NFL Hall of Fame Inductee, was the keynote speaker for the luncheon.

"(Kurt) talked about how NFL teams play 20 days a year, but the practices must be great if (they) want to be great in those 20 days and he carried that message to being great at home, with our kids, family and spiritually," Marc Malnati said.

Marc Malnati said one of the more touching moments in the luncheon occurred when a local businessman told his story of overcoming years of alcohol abuse to become a success story thanks to the help of The Salvation Army.

"He spoke of hitting rock bottom, and was pulled off the streets and put in jail, but a sergeant found a business card in pocket of alcoholic man," Marc said. "That card was from a Salvation Army worker who eventually came and picked him up and helped nurse him back to health after he had been in the streets for years.

"From that point on, he went cold turkey and found a reason to live and rebuilt his life. It was an incredible story. He talked at length on different issues living on the streets. That's just a snapshot of what The Salvation Army has done for people."

