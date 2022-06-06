Schlotzsky's Deli returns to Illinois with new Naperville location

After a handful of years away, Schlotzsky's Deli has made a tasty return to Illinois with a new location in Naperville.

Corporate officials aren't sure exactly how long it's been since one of its restaurants was open in the state, but they estimate about five years. In a few weeks at the Naperville location, loyal fans have already expressed gratitude about getting their favorite sandwiches again.

"We know there was a love of Schlotzsky's in that area," said Cassandra Roschen, the field marketing manager for Schlotzsky's Deli. "Just for various circumstances, the locations in Illinois closed. But we've continually been receiving requests from guests wondering when we were coming back.

"When we received an inquiry regarding a franchisee wanting to open in Naperville, it was a good fit," she said.

The franchisees, operating under the business name of Tarnav LLC, moved to Naperville nine years ago. They were regulars at Schlotzsky's when they lived in Michigan before moving to the area.

It was a two-year process to become franchisees. After being unsuccessful in finding an existing structure to open the restaurant, they decided to build at 3056 Anna Marie Lane off 95th Street in south Naperville.

The location has the standard sandwich menu, but there are also pizzas, calzones and sweets from Cinnabon. While there's a drive-through, it's not a fast-food experience. Visitors need to be patient because everything is custom-made.

"People missed the fresh-from-scratch baked bread," Roschen said. "But because it has been so long, now they're able to enjoy some of the new menu items we offer."

Schlotzsky's had a soft opening on April 28 and officially opened on May 20. According to Roschen, the franchisees are still settling in but may open another location in the future.

"We are always looking for the best locations where we can expand our footprint," Roschen said. "That area of Naperville was primed and ready for us to re-enter the market."