Glenview to annex Allstate campus under agreement with Prospect Heights

Glenview will annex the Allstate campus property after hammering out an agreement with Prospect Heights. Courtesy of Allstate

Glenview and Prospect Heights announced Friday that the municipalities are working together to allow Glenview to annex the Allstate campus property.

The municipalities agreed on amendments to the 1997 Milwaukee-Sanders Corridor Agreement, clearing the way for the annexation, according to the announcement.

Under the agreement, Glenview will pay Prospect Heights 18 percent of the property and sales taxes collected each year on the development. Glenview will make two other payments to Prospect Heights before redevelopment begins.

Records show Allstate's 2020 property tax bill was nearly $670,000. Projections for the other two payments were undisclosed.

"We're pleased to have come to an agreement on this quickly and in the best interest of both communities," Glenview Village President Mike Jenny said in a statement. "Keeping the entire development in one municipality will help ensure an efficient review and proper oversight of the land."

The bulk of the campus, 202 acres, is the main Allstate site, 3075 Sanders Road, from Willow Road south to the residences around Concord Lane in unincorporated Cook County near Northbrook.

West of Sanders Road are 30 acres that include Allstate Insurance West, which is located in Prospect Heights.

Reflecting employees' preference to continue working remotely, Allstate Corporation announced on Nov. 29, 2021, it was selling 232 acres of the Allstate campus to Dermody Properties for $232 million. At the time, Dermody Properties President Douglas A. Kiersey Jr., a Chicago resident, placed the timing of the closing as "probably the second half of 2022."

Glenview and Prospect Height agreed to allow Allstate and Dermody to file an annexation petition with Glenview for the entire campus, the statement said.

Dermody, a privately held real estate investment management company headquartered in Reno, Nevada, but with a Midwest office in Rosemont, specializes in domestic logistics real estate.

Kiersey described a preliminary plan of 11 buildings -- traditionally known as a warehouse or distribution center -- occupying a total of 3.2 million square feet. Kiersey said once construction began it could take two to four years to complete. He said it could serve about a million people within a 10-mile radius.

Glenview and Prospect Heights entered the 1997 Milwaukee-Sanders Corridor Agreement to ensure sound planning along those thoroughfares. The agreement helps clarify development standards and procedures.

In April, a Daily Herald story reported the Village of Glenview claimed Prospect Heights stated its intention to annex the campus. Glenview officials claimed that would violate the 1997 agreement.

"Good government is about working together to do what's best for residents, business owners and stakeholders," Prospect Heights acting Mayor Matt Dolick said in Friday's statement jointly issued by the Village of Glenview and the City of Prospect Heights.

"Both communities have a great deal to gain from this agreement, and we look forward to working with the village (of Glenview) and the property owners as the development moves forward."

The release said the development review process for the Dermody logistics campus is scheduled to start on June 22. Once constructed it is expected to generate more than $12 million in new revenues over the next 10 years.