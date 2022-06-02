Davies Molding acquires EA Plastics

WARRENVILLE -- The Heico Cos. said its Warrenville-based subsidiary, Davies Molding LLC, completed the acquisition of a high-precision injection molder, EA Plastics.

EA Plastics, headquartered in Flora, Mississippi, is a global supplier shipping to international clients in Europe, China and South America from its 30,000-square-foot facility, the company said.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not released.

The acquired business adds 15 injection molding presses, a full in-house tool repair shop and a wealth of molding and engineering knowledge to the Davies brand. These capabilities will complement Davies capacity in its current 99,000-square-foot facility in Carol Stream, where Davies houses 45 thermoset compression molding machines, five thermoset injection molding machines, and 24 thermoplastic injection molding machines, as well as finishing machines.