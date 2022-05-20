 

D/R Services Unlimited celebrates 30 years in remodeling business

 
Posted5/20/2022 2:13 PM

GLENVIEW -- Back in 1992 while working for another remodeling company, Ron Cowgill formed D/R Services Unlimited Inc. to do some side projects.

Cowgill and two employees officially started D/R Services with a basement remodel project, which turned into a kitchen remodel, and then a bathroom project, all for the same homeowner. And so it went and as word got out, the team found themselves with a six-month backlog of projects working full-time.

 

The company is now celebrating its 30th year in business. The two original employees who started with Cowgill -- Carl Bodenstab and Bill Jenkins -- remain part of the team, which has grown to 14 employees. D/R stands for design/remodel.

Cowgill estimates the business has worked on nearly 9,000 projects over the past 30 years. Projects that stand out include rebuilding 40 balconies on a high-rise condo building and enlisting the use of a crane to transport a quartz countertop 11 stories high, he said.

