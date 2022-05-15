The Biz Week That Was: Duck Donuts opens in Libertyville, Ace Hardware taking old McDonald's HQ

Duck Donuts lands in Illinois

The first Duck Donuts franchise in Illinois opened Thursday in downtown Libertyville.

Advocate Aurora announces merger

Advocate Aurora Health announced a major merger Wednesday with North Carolina-based Atrium Health that will supersize its system.

Ace moving to former McDonald's campus

Ace Hardware said Tuesday it will move its corporate headquarters to the former McDonald's campus in Oak Brook, saying the 80-acre site will give the company amenities and room to help it grow.

Gas stations could sell liquor

Arlington Heights could overturn its long-standing ban on liquor sales at gas stations, amid a request from station owners who have begun to sell more than just candy and gum in their convenience stores.

Plan advances to replace vacant office buildings

In the latest example of a market favoring residential growth over office space, a Schaumburg property owner has won village approval to replace four vacant single-story office buildings with a 411-unit apartment building on Algonquin Road.

Subdivision plan could be rejected

A West Chicago panel is recommending that the city council reject a proposed 266-home subdivision planned on the south side of Smith Road between Route 59 and Klein Road.

Industrial building being planned

Having recently seen Microsoft announce plans for a $200 million data center complex and a neighboring spec industrial building adapted into an Amazon distribution center, Hoffman Estates officials are banking on the success of another spec building adjacent to Bell Works Chicagoland.

Liquor store OK'd in Palatine

The Palatine village council has approved plans for new Armanetti's liquor store to occupy the space of a former convenience store on the south side of town.