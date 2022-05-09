Schaumburg completes $7.5 million sale of 55 acres to trucking firm

A rendering of the gas station that would be part of Experior Transport's newly approved headquarters at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg has sold 55 acres at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads to Experior Transport. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2017

A rendering of a building on Experior Transport's newly approved headquarters on a 55-acre site at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Experior Transport has completed its $7.5 million purchase of 55 acres from the village of Schaumburg for the trucking firm's controversial but recently approved new headquarters at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads.

The closing of the sale occurred three weeks after village trustees in April unanimously approved the rezoning necessary for the Alsip-based firm to build the facilities.

Still pending before the anticipated two-year construction process can begin is the issuance of permits under the review of the village staff, as well a watershed management ordinance permit under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

The village purchased the property in two phases about 18 years ago to reserve what was seen as one of the last large sites for a major unified development within its borders.

Officials entered into a purchase contract with Experior in 2018.

Since then, the village has created a tax increment financing district for the land, allowing a portion of its property taxes to go toward the nearly $20 million in unanticipated wetland mitigation and other site costs identified by the Army Corps of Engineers, rather than to local governments.

The facility has been projected to create more than 200 jobs and generate more than $425,000 yearly for the village through taxes on truck and fuel sales, village officials said.

Though the property lies in a largely business-oriented part of Schaumburg, there are homes nearby in Roselle and unincorporated Schaumburg Township. Thirteen people either living in or representing those nearby homes spoke against the development before last month's rezoning approval, citing concerns over noise, pollution and traffic from the trucks.

Mayor Tom Dailly spoke to those concerns and asked a representative of Experior to attest they will be addressed under the approved plan.

Village officials also clarified that trucks from the Experior facility would not be permitted to travel south on Rodenburg Road toward residential areas in Roselle.