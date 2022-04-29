Potbelly offering free cookies to teachers, nurses

Teachers can get a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entree during National Teacher Appreciation Week May 1-8. File Photo

Potbelly Sandwich Shops are offering deals this month for two of the most important professions in every community: teachers and nurses.

First, for National Teacher Appreciation Week May 1-8, teachers can get a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entree. Then May 6-12, it's nurses' turn during National Nurses Week. Teachers and nurses just need to show their work ID or badge to get their freebie.