Potbelly offering free cookies to teachers, nurses
Posted4/29/2022 11:04 AM
Potbelly Sandwich Shops are offering deals this month for two of the most important professions in every community: teachers and nurses.
First, for National Teacher Appreciation Week May 1-8, teachers can get a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entree. Then May 6-12, it's nurses' turn during National Nurses Week. Teachers and nurses just need to show their work ID or badge to get their freebie.
Article Comments
