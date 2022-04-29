Dave's Hot Chicken, McAlister's Deli to fill former Schaumburg Fuddruckers

The former Fuddruckers restaurant that operated for more than three decades at 436 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg will be divided among a Dave's Hot Chicken, McAlister's Deli and a still unidentified third tenant following renovation of the building. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2019

An architectural drawing shows how Dave's Hot Chicken, McAlister's Deli and a still unidentified tenant between them would share the former Fuddruckers building at 436 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A rendering shows the proposed division of the former Fuddruckers building at 436 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. In this southwest view, Dave's Hot Chicken would occupy the space at the far left, McAlister's Deli would be in the space at the right, and an unidentified third tenant would use the space between. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg trustees have approved a redevelopment project for the former Fuddruckers restaurant on Golf Road that would divide it among a Dave's Hot Chicken, McAlister's Deli and a yet-to-be-named third tenant.

Under the approved reuse of the building, Dave's Hot Chicken would use the northern part and have a drive-through, McAlister's Deli would take the western space, and the third tenant would have the easternmost part being earmarked for retail.

The village had approved construction of the building at 436 E. Golf Road for Fuddruckers in 1985; the restaurant closed in November 2019. At the time of its closing in Schaumburg, there were still two Fuddruckers left in Illinois. But according to the company's website, there are now no others in the state.

Representatives of the developer told the village's zoning board of appeals earlier this month that while a couple of other food businesses have expressed interest in that third space, they would prefer some kind of retail use such as a cellphone store.

Both of the forthcoming restaurants are national chains, with Dave's Hot Chicken based in California and McAlister's Deli in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dave's has existing Chicago-area locations in Naperville, Melrose Park and the city's Roscoe Village neighborhood.

McAlister's has even more suburban locations, including Algonquin, Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Elgin, Glenview, Gurnee, Lake Zurich, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Orland Park, Vernon Hills and Wheaton.

Dave's Hot Chicken serves fried chicken tenders and sandwiches. This location would seat 25 to 30 customers, employ eight to 10 people and operate from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

McAlister's Deli is a fast-casual restaurant primarily serving sandwiches, salads and soups. The Schaumburg site would have about 75 to 80 seats, 12 to 15 employees, and operate from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The developer could not be reached Friday for an estimate of the project's completion date.