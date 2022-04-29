Clarus Therapeutics announces patent notice

NORTHBROOK -- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., recently announced that it has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for claims that cover its oral testosterone replacement product, Jatenzo (testosterone undecanoate).

"As we continue to grow the Jatenzo brand, we are extremely pleased that we can further reinforce its robust intellectual property portfolio," said Dr. Robert Dudley, president and chief executive officer of Clarus. "Once issued, this new patent will be listed in FDA's Orange Book, thus bringing the total number of patents covering Jatenzo in the United States to eight."

For more information, visit www.clarustherapeutics.com and www.jatenzo.com.