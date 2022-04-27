First Naperville YogaSix location offers new twist on fitness

YogaSix recently opened its first location in Naperville, offering clients six different types of classes. Courtesy of YogaSix

Childhood friends Rishin Pandya, left, and Pritesh Patel, right, recently opened the first YogaSix location in Naperville. Courtesy of YogaSix

Rishin Pandya and Pritesh Patel came up with the idea of opening a yoga studio at the start of a global pandemic.

Maybe not the best timing.

But they also recognized the need for inner peace when stress levels were reaching a peak, so the childhood friends forged ahead.

After exploring numerous options, Patel and Pandya last month opened Naperville's first YogaSix location to offer clients a different twist on the traditional fitness routine. YogaSix features six different types of classes, from hot and powerful to slow and mindful, and for every skill level.

"The mental strain during the pandemic has been underrepresented," said Patel, a radiologist. "Yoga is a mind-body experience. To be able to help people physically and mentally heal themselves was something I was really excited about, despite the pandemic."

Pandya and Patel participated in yoga during Sunday school classes as kids, and both periodically kept it up. Patel reconnected with yoga during a trip to India, while Pandya used yoga to heal from lingering leg, back and neck pains.

"I was fascinated by yoga and its ability to heal and also the idea of being a small-business owner," said Pandya, who is in the banking industry. "It was something I wanted to explore. We debated for months but decided it was right."

After six months of searching for a location and seeing gyms and fitness centers reopening, Pandya and Patel chose a spot south of downtown Naperville at 8 W. Gartner Road.

YogaSix has numerous membership and package options in addition to single classes available. The partners believe the combination of lights, smells, sounds, temperatures and overall environment allows all the senses to become involved and helps differentiate YogaSix from other fitness routines.

The main idea, Pandya said, is to find the ideal experience for each person.

"YogaSix is really designed around you," Pandya said. "Because of the mind-matter experience that's inherent to yoga, you start feeling this melting away of stress. But then you start getting the sensory experience, and the aromatherapy, and everything else. Everything is awakened."