How to shrink the DE&I gaps in leadership development

We're learning a lot from the Great Resignation, but perhaps no lesson is more palpable than this: How employees are treated matters -- and it matters a lot.

That's why achieving diversity, equity and inclusion (DE & I) is so important. Everyone wants to feel like the place they work treats people fairly, provides equal opportunities for advancement and celebrates diverse life experiences across race, ethnicity, gender and age.

Recently, we undertook our annual Vaya Vision survey, which asks more than 1,000 professionals about these issues, particularly their experience with leadership development. While we found some good news, there are still considerable opportunity gaps.

First the good news: Progress is slow, but it's happening. While only 35% of employees believe their company is effective at supporting diversity, that's bumped up from 30% last year. The opportunity disparities between genders and races are shrinking as well, with more women and people of color participating in leadership development (LD) than last year.

But there's still a big difference, women are 49% less likely to participate in LD programs than men. Additionally, women are 26% less likely to receive mentorship and coaching opportunities after training and are less likely to receive follow-up support at all.

When you look at how employees end up in these programs, there are gaps too. For example, Black men are 40% more likely to self-select for leadership opportunities than white men -- meaning Black men have to raise their hand and request to be included in LD programs.

And the perception between groups still remains way off: 45% of white males believe there is equal access to training and development while only 32% of women and 33% of nonwhite men believe the same.

What can we do about these inequities and how can we push those incremental improvements a little further to level the playing field, particularly as we develop leaders?

1. Use an objective, unbiased assessment process to select candidates for LD.

As our data revealed, a quarter of those in LD programs are self-selected. These are people with drive and commitment that are being ignored or dismissed by management. That alone reveals a problem.

By utilizing objective, unbiased assessment methods, unintentional manager bias doesn't enter the equation. It also gives managers a different lens to look at their employees' skills that may be counter to their traditional, unconscious beliefs.

2. Start the leadership development process earlier.

Our data revealed that leadership training is primarily given to people ages 30 to 49. Workers in their 20s are primarily provided with peer mentoring, but not any real training. If we offer development programs earlier, we can give those who may not be traditionally selected by management more opportunities. This creates a more diverse pipeline from the beginning.

3. Engage employees in conversations regarding career aspirations.

It is vital that managers understand the short- and long-term career aspirations and ambitions of all employee groups. By starting these conversations earlier in an employee's career, managers will be better able to help employees get the appropriate training and work challenges needed to support career development. Consistent dialogue around career aspirations is also a great way to engage and retain employees; especially high potential talent.

While the DE & I outlook looks encouraging, we still have a way to go when it comes to selecting, training and treating employees equally. Progress starts with your leadership.

• Paul Eccher, Ph.D., is president and CEO of The Vaya Group in Warrenville.