Business for a Better World: Mindworthy Counseling & Psychotherapy

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was a scary time for everyone, but perhaps none more than front-line medical workers like Pauline Vaserman, an intensive care unit nurse.

"We were very vulnerable, I think," recalled Vaserman, an ICU nurse for 15 years. "The typical critical care nurse is tough. Based on our job, we tend to close off emotionally and psychologically.

"When the pandemic first started, there was a lot we didn't know ... that was the scariest part. It was the fear of what we didn't know what was coming. We had nurses writing their wills. There was some guidance from the CDC and government agencies, but even they didn't know, and it was terrifying."

Brandy Kenworthy, founder and psychotherapist at Mindworthy Counseling & Psychotherapy in Schaumburg, saw all this and realized things could get to a breaking point fast.

So she acted proactively, creating a tool kit of materials that nurses like Vaserman could have in their working environment to help them navigate the ever-tougher waters.

Those resources, including a self-reflections list, a coping with crisis work sheet, background on where nurses could participate in group therapy sessions, and information on a mindfulness app called Head space, were in binders placed in three nurses stations at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

"They were driving every day going to the hospital, going to work, working an excessive amount of hours," Kenworthy said. "Most of us had the privilege to stay safe in their houses, and they did not. They were scared, and they were tired and worried about their families because of their exposure. My heart poured out to them."

Here's the unnerving part. Those resources are still in need today because while COVID-19 infection rates may have tailed off somewhat, critical care nurses face different problems.

"Even before the pandemic, nurses were exposed to trauma," Kenworthy said. "From what I'm hearing, there is a shortage of nurses. The (COVID-19) numbers might be down, but they are short staffed and they have to work more and harder, which is not good for their well-being. They are having to step up and work more shifts."

Vaserman agreed. It wasn't until February or March 2021 "when the mass exodus started. After the second wave was over, honestly I think this was a reflection. It was like, was it worth it, and can I do this again?"

Kenworthy has nearly 20 years of experience in her career working with adults, couples, teens and families. Her practice recently expanded into a group practice and moved to a new location, at 1933 N. Meacham Road in Schaumburg.

She continues to be vigilant. In addition to offering free monthly support groups for front-line medical workers, she is planning to partner with Northwest Community Hospital to offer free programming -- in person or virtual -- in recognition of Nurses Week, May 6-12.

Thus, her goal is simple.

"I have friends who I care about as ICU nurses and I wanted to support them," she said. "We are cut from the same cloth in that we need to stop and check in and say, How am I doing? I have a special place in my heart for helping the helpers.

"I think that they tend to be really strong people who push forward to the next shift, the next patient, the next day," Kenworthy said. "They are doers."

