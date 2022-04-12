Schaumburg trustees unanimously approve trucking firm's HQ over neighbors' objections

The village of Schaumburg plans to sell the 55-acre Murzyn-Anderson site at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads to Experior Transport to be the currently Alsip-based trucking firm's future headquarters. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2017

Amid several final objections by nearby residents, Schaumburg trustees Tuesday unanimously approved Alsip-based Experior Transport's use of 55 acres in the village's southwest corner for the trucking firm's new headquarters.

Still pending is a nearly 4-year-old purchase contract by which Experior plans to buy the site from the village of Schaumburg for $7.5 million.

The development has been projected to create more than 200 jobs and generate more than $425,000 per year for the village through taxes on truck and fuel sales, village officials said.

Though the property at the southwest corner of Rodenburg and Irving Park roads lies in a largely business-oriented part of Schaumburg itself, homes in the vicinity lie in either Roselle or unincorporated Schaumburg Township. Thirteen people either residing at or representing those nearby homes spoke against the development, citing concerns over noise, pollution and traffic from the trucks.

Patricia Huntington of Roselle said she's lived in the Schaumburg area all her life and that those who sought quiet in her current neighborhood had no reason to expect the baseball stadium, airport expansion and now trucking headquarters Schaumburg has approved nearby.

"We have a right to enjoy our homes. You're taking that away," Huntington told the village board. "Stop ruining people's lives for money."

But Mayor Tom Dailly spoke to the concerns about traffic, noise, lighting, security and stormwater drainage and asked a representative of Experior to attest to their being addressed under the approved plan.

The village of Schaumburg entered into the purchase agreement with Experior in 2018, but it was after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began directly contacting nearby residents about the project in early 2021 that objections arose.

Schaumburg officials have aimed to clarify, however, that trucks from the Experior facility would not be permitted to travel south on Rodenburg Road toward the nearby residential areas in Roselle.

The village purchased the property in two phases about 18 years ago to reserve what was seen as one of the last large sites for a major unified development within its borders.

Though the Army Corps of Engineers considered itself to have jurisdiction over the project's wetland impacts in early 2021, it has since withdrawn that claim and left oversight of them to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.