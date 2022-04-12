After addressing some neighborhood concerns, Palatine council approves warehouse plan

Palatine village council members approved plans Monday to build a 368,000-square-foot warehouse along Algonquin Road, near Harper College. The plan was approved after developers made several changes to the plan to address neighbors' concerns about noise and traffic. Courtesy of village of Palatine

The Palatine village council Monday approved plans for a warehouse with truck loading docks on nearly 30 acres of green space along Algonquin Road in Palatine.

Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. intends to build the 368,000-square-foot building for up to four tenants on land that was a portion of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, across from Harper College. The cemetery, which totals about 300 acres, and was annexed by Palatine in September 2020.

Council members backed the proposal after Logistics Property Co. made several changes to its plan to address concerns from neighbors about noise, traffic and light pollution.

One of those neighbors, Schaumburg resident Sylvia Follett, said she was disappointed by the council decision, but appreciative of their efforts to address some of their objections.

"Obviously, we would have preferred nothing to be there," she said. "I appreciate everybody doing as much as they could to help us with the lighting and the noise."

The final plan calls 87 eight-foot evergreen trees along Algonquin Road, more than twice the 38 initially proposed. There also will be a 12-foot berm along the northeast side of the property, 11-foot screening walls at the right in, right out entrance to the property and a six-foot fence along 352 feet of Algonquin Road.

Additional evergreen plantings flanking the College Hill Townhomes across Algonquin also are planned.

Plans for wall pack lighting on the north side of the facility have been scrapped in favor of pole-mounted lights that shine back toward the building.

"So even though the lights are closer to the (homes) they're shining back on the project, not the opposite," said Wil Freve, Logistics senior vice president.

Council member Greg Solberg said residents gave village officials good input to help shape the plan.

"And I think that the plan evolved to something that really takes into account living across the street from this structure," he said.