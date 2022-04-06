Leeco Steel names Heinlen sales manager

LISLE -- Leeco Steel, the largest supplier of steel plate in North America, has promoted Michael Heinlen to sales manager -- East, effective April 1.

In this newly created role, Heinlen will manage and implement sales strategies for eastern territories in Leeco's Midwest region of the United States.

"Mike has been an integral part of Leeco's sales team for the past nine years, managing some of our largest accounts," said John Purcell, vice president, Sales. "Under his leadership, we are confident that Leeco's reach in the Northeastern part of the country will continue to grow."

Heinlen joined Leeco in 2013 as a sales representative on Leeco's Midwest sales team. He was promoted to account manager in 2020 and senior account manager in 2021.

Leeco Steel, an O'Neal Industries affiliate company, stocks and sells steel plate, maintaining one of the largest inventories of carbon, high strength low alloy (HSLA) and alloy steel plate coming from premier mills worldwide. Founded in 1882, Leeco has 11 strategically located distribution centers in North America that are stocked with huge quantities of carbon- and heat-treated steel plate, and also supplies large-quantity commodity products to companies around the world via its expert trading division.