The Biz Week that Was: New development in Mundelein; food pantries see added demand

New development passed in Mundelein

Mundelein's village board on Monday approved an agreement with real estate giant D.R. Horton that paves the way for a townhouse development to be called the Townes at Oak Creek where a long-foundering shopping center now stands.

Food pantries seeing added demand

Across the suburbs, food pantries are seeing increased demand, as households struggle with inflation and the government assistance that was readily available during the pandemic has come to an end. A decline in donations from grocery stores and supply chain issues have put an additional strain on some pantries working to replenish their shelves.

Another Spartan Ale House opens

Owners of the Spartan Ale House recently opened a second location in Naperville, building on the success they've seen in Aurora.

Redevelopment to be considered

Prospect Heights city council members on April 11 will consider approval of a redevelopment agreement with Lexington Homes for 69 townhouse units north of Muir Park on Oak Avenue.

Bensenville golf course might be sold

The Bensenville Park District is taking a swing at the idea of a potential sale of White Pines golf course property. But the prospect of redevelopment has already generated opposition from many residents who live near White Pines, a 36-hole complex across more than 260 acres. "We've lost so much to O'Hare expansion that we need to preserve what we still have left," one neighbor said.

St. Charles mall used for commercial

Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles served as a surreal backdrop for a new Toyota commercial showing off the car company's new GR Supra.

Testing company expands to suburbs

A California-based medical research company that began with a focus on cancer testing and has since branched out into infectious diseases like COVID-19 is making Schaumburg its first step on a journey toward nationwide expansion.

Legislature schedules hearing on Bears move

A scheduled hearing on an Illinois House resolution urging the Chicago Bears to move to Arlington Heights was canceled Tuesday, when the legislation was reassigned to a different committee.