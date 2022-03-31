IDEX to acquire agricultural valve company

NORTHBROOK -- IDEX Corp. Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire KZValve (KZ Co.), a manufacturer of electric valves and controllers used primarily in the agriculture market.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Greenwood, Nebraska, KZValve is expected to have sales of approximately $28 million this fiscal year. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1976, KZValve is recognized as an innovative provider of high value agricultural components that are designed to operate in harsh environments to support modern farming operations. The company creates and manufactures a variety of precision farming components including waterproof motorized valves, manifolds, controllers and other accessories.

Besides agriculture, the company serves other segments including water filtration, de-icing and anti-icing, and emergency fire services. KZValve employs about 100 people.

"Adding KZValve to the IDEX family of companies will extend our expertise in providing (original equipment manufacturers) with critical solutions for agriculture and industrial applications, opening access to new product opportunities," said Eric Ashleman, IDEX chief executive officer and president.