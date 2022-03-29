Peter Li named president Of Hunter

Peter J. Li became the third president in the history of Hunter Foundry Machinery Corp. in Schaumburg.

SCHAUMBURG -- Peter J. Li became the third president in the history of Hunter Foundry Machinery Corp., a leader in matchplate molding and sand casting technology.

The announcement was made by Hunter's chairman of the board, Bill Hunter, at the company headquarters in Schaumburg.

Li joined Hunter in May, 1996, as a sales engineer. He was promoted to regional sales manager Asia Pacific in 1998. In the year 2000, he became general manager of Hunter Shanghai; in 2016 he was promoted to managing director, International. This history totals 25 years at Hunter, mainly in executive level positions.

Li graduated from Shanghai Jiaotong University with a bachelor's degree in foundry engineering. He then obtained a master's in mechanical engineering at Oklahoma State University, spent three years in the doctorate metallurgical program at the University of Alabama, where, by coincidence, the very first Hunter molding machine was donated for that institution's foundry education programs.

Before joining Hunter, Li worked for Presto Castings as a metallurgist in Phoenix.

"When I first encountered a Hunter machine, I quickly realized it had a unique and very practical labor-saving aspect and this fact was a big reason for its success in the global foundry market," Li said.

Li knew the reputation of the company's founder, Al Hunter, as well as Bill Hunter, the two men who preceded him as president of the company.

"Our challenge for the future is to keep an open mind and remove restrictions on our thinking about the foundry business," he said. "The most successful companies in our industry have automated and that bodes well for Hunter matchplate molding machinery, automated mold handling equipment and the advanced software we bring to our customers worldwide."