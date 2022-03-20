The Business Week That Was: Arlington Hts. hires stadium architects; new BBQ in Glen Ellyn

Bears hire architects for stadium

The Chicago Bears have retained an architect and other consultants to help with preliminary plans for a new stadium and surrounding redevelopment at Arlington Park, officials confirmed Wednesday.

A building for one?

A recently completed 250,000-square-foot industrial building in Hoffman Estates that could have accommodated up to four separate tenants is hoped to be turned exclusively into an Amazon distribution center in time for the next holiday shopping season in the fall.

Arlington Heights businessman passes

Mike Silverman, who went from Arlington Heights small-business owner to co-founder of a bank, died Sunday at 84 years old. "Mike was one of our greatest legacy builders in the village," said Jon Ridler, executive director of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce.

Restaurant opening in Glen Ellyn

Rt. 38 BBQ, 682 W. Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn, is holding its grand opening this weekend.

Gastropub planned for Libertyville

A love of dogs inspired the name, but innovation is the theme of a new venture planned for the former Tacos El Norte along Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. The Parched Pug, Gastropub and Gamery venue will feature a self-pour beverage wall, more than 200 board games and a nine-hole, tabletop mini-golf course.

Nurses rally for better staffing

Nurses from around the suburbs and Chicago rallied Tuesday outside the headquarters of a nonprofit group that accredits health care organizations to call for increased staffing at hospitals.

TIF district targeted for Pheasant Run

St. Charles city staff is recommending that a tax increment financing district be created for the former Pheasant Run Resort property to spur its redevelopment.

Proposal for former Allstate campus

A large, light-industrial and business complex has been proposed for the former Allstate Insurance Co. campus in South Barrington.